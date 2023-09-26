Music-inspired endurance event Music Mudder 2023, organised by talent agency Wasserman Music in partnership with music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins, raised more than £61,000 for the charity.

The event saw more than 400 competitors across 52 teams from all corners of the industry tackle more than 40 obstacles at the Camelot Events ‘Nuts Challenge’ course in Dorking, Surrey.

Oscar Tuttiett, competing on the AEG Presents B team, completed the 7km course in the fastest individual time, 53 minutes 34 seconds, helping the AEG Presents B team to take the top spot as the fastest overall team, with an average time of 1 hour, 3 minutes and 20 seconds. Live Nation won the top prize for fundraising, with more than £4,700 donated via its JustGiving page.

Nordoff and Robbins deputy director of fundraising Sandy Trappitt said, “Music Mudder 2023 was incredible, with hundreds of people facing the mud head on to help raise vital funds for Nordoff and Robbins. A huge thank you to everyone that took part and donated, and to Wasserman Music for partnering with us once again as we encourage the next generation of industry leaders to engage with our mission. All money raised from Music Mudder goes directly towards providing music therapy across the UK, helping people to connect and communicate through the power of music.”

Wasserman Music agent Lucy Putman said, “This year’s Music Mudder was the biggest, toughest and muddiest one yet. We’re so happy to have raised over £61,000 for Nordoff and Robbins, and we’re already planning for Music Mudder 2024.”