Global sports, music, and entertainment company Wasserman has announced the expansion of Lee Anderson’s role within the business to president of Wasserman’s music division.

Anderson, a founding member of Wasserman Music’s executive leadership team, played a pivotal role in establishing the agency when it launched in 2021 and has since helped to craft a business strategy and growth plan for the music division that has seen its staff triple in size while expanding its global footprint and artist service offerings.

“As our music business has continued to grow and expand, Lee has taken on an increasing number of leadership responsibilities and has been instrumental in shaping the foundation of Wasserman Music and charting a path for even broader global success,” said Casey Wasserman, chairman and CEO of Wasserman.

“From day one, we’ve built Wasserman Music on two core principles: to be the best place to work and the best place for artists to be represented,” said Anderson. “I’m honored to accept this new role, but my mission remains the same: to work closely with my colleagues on our executive leadership team to ensure that we remain true to our vision and consistently deliver the best results for our clients and our global team.”

Anderson previously held senior leadership roles at AM Only, which was acquired in 2017 by Paradigm, where he continued to assume leadership roles. Paradigm’s North American live music representation business was acquired by Wasserman in 2021 to create Wasserman Music. In addition to serving as President, Anderson represents a variety of music’s top artists, including Cautious Clay, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Disclosure, ISOxo, Kenny Beats, Knock2, Oliver Tree, Skrillex, Swedish House Mafia, Zedd, and others.