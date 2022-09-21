Music Mudder, the music-inspired endurance event organised by talent agency Wasserman Music, in partnership with music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, raised more than £55,000 for the charity at this month’s event.

The event, which took place on 2 September, saw 300 people from across the music industry tackle an obstacle course in teams at the Camelot Events ‘Nuts Challenge’ course in Dorking, Surrey.

Jelle Schotanus, competing on the UROK team, completed the 7km course in the fastest time in 52 minutes 18 seconds, while Atlantic Records took home the prize for the fastest team, with an average time of one hour, six minutes and seven seconds.

Upon finishing the course, teams celebrated backed by a DJ set and tried their luck in a prize draw that helped to raise more money on the day itself, with post-race sustenance provided by food and drink vendors on site.

Nordoff Robbins head of partnerships Sandy Trappitt said, “The money raised will go towards providing music therapy across the UK, helping people to connect and communicate through the power of music. We’d like to send a huge thank you to all the teams who took part, all those who donated, and to Wasserman Music for partnering with us on this muddy event.”



Wasserman Music agent Lucy Putman said, “It was brilliant to see so many teams from across the music industry come together to take on this year’s Music Mudder challenge. The atmosphere throughout the day was electric, and we’re so pleased to have raised over £55,000 for Nordoff Robbins.”

Nordoff Robbins’ trained music therapists work with children and adults affected by life limiting illness such as dementia, learning disabilities including Autism, physical disability and mental health issues.