Talent agency Wasserman Music and music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins have announced the return of Music Mudder – an obstacle course event that raises funds for the charity.

The event, which takes place on 2 September at Camelot Events’ obstacle course in Dorking, Surrey, will see teams of 10 from across the music industry participate. It follows the inaugural event in 2019 where £64,000 was raised.

Nordoff Robbins’ trained music therapists work with children and adults affected by life-limiting illnesses such as dementia, learning disabilities including autism, physical disability and mental health issues. The therapists work with around 270 schools, hospitals, hospices and care homes, as well as providing sessions from its centres across the UK.

On the course, teams will tackle obstacles including the Bog of Doom, Rat Crawl, Kamikaze and River Crossing. Alongside the main event, there will be live music and a selection of food and drink vendors.

Wasserman Music agent Lucy Putman said, “Whether teams are competitive or joining just for fun, this is a great way to beat the post-festival season blues, whilst raising funds to help Nordoff Robbins keep offering their amazing music therapy and promote the value of music for all people in society.”

Teams of 10 cost £1,000, plus a minimum of £500 fundraising per team and can be booked by contacting Lucy Putman at Wasserman Music – lucy.putman@teamwass.com.