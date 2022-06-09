Wasserman Music has promoted five long-serving London-based employees to agent, including Laura Brown, Cecilia Chan, Suzie Melki, Lucy Putman and Holly Rowland.

All five were previously bookers at the agency and represent the first promotions for the UK team since Wasserman’s acquisition of Paradigm Music UK’s live music business in April.

Wasserman Music partner James Whitting said, “They have all been with us for a number of years and worked across the likes of Slowthai, Easy Life, Kaytranada, Louis Tomlinson and Billie Eilish, and we couldn’t be happier for them for this next stage in their careers.

“We are very proud that they have come through the ranks of the company, helping to shape our culture and building and developing our artists’ careers in the best possible way. We look forward to enjoying the future with this great group of individuals as we continue to grow Wasserman’s global music division.”