In a deal that expands both the agency’s global client roster and its European footprint, Wasserman Music has acquired the UK arm of Paradigm Music (formerly Coda Music Agency).

The addition of the London-based team to Wasserman Music reunites the British team with their long time colleagues in North America, and grows the agency’s global reach.

As part of the deal, UK Paradigm partners Dave Hallybone, Alex Hardee, Tom Schroeder and James Whitting (pictured) have joined the Wasserman Music managing executive team. They founded the Coda Agency in 2002, in 2014 Paradigm bought a 50% stake in Coda and five years later it acquired a controlling stake in the company and rebranded it.

The London operation includes two dozen agents and a total staff of 72 people. The deal means Wasserman Music’s roster now includes globally represented artists Baby Keem, Bastille, Billie Eilish, Brent Faiyaz, Disclosure, Drake, Frank Ocean, Fred again.., Imagine Dragons, Kacey Musgraves, Kenny Chesney, Liam Gallagher, Louis Tomlinson, Normani, ODESZA, Old Dominion, Pharrell, Sia, Skrillex, Sturgill Simpson, SZA, Turnstile, Wet Leg and Zedd, among many others.

With the U.K. client roster merging into Wasserman Music, the agency now also handles international representation outside North America for artists including Bon Iver, FKA twigs, Lewis Capaldi, Liam Payne, Mark Ronson, My Chemical Romance, PinkPantheress, Rag’n’Bone Man, Rita Ora, Robyn, Sean Paul, Shawn Mendes, Take That and X Ambassadors.

“I am incredibly proud to reunite Alex, Dave, James, Tom and their team with the full force of our Wasserman Music group,” said Wasserman CEO Casey Wasserman. “They not only persevered through a once in a lifetime pandemic but prioritised their clients and partnerships in a way that is consistent with our values and commitment to talent. With this group now under one banner, we now have a truly scalable and serviceable global music practice and look forward to strengthening our platform together.”

Schroeder said, “The pandemic was incredibly testing for the industry. It really made us all look at everything we have achieved and where we were going. What we saw in Wasserman was a company very different from others – dynamic, fast-moving, open, and honest. The commitment from our staff was incredible, and I couldn’t be more proud and determined to continue our journey. Casey and his team are the most ambitious we have ever met, and their reach and vision is inspiring. We have always seen ourselves as the alternative, and that fits better today than ever before.”