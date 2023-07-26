LA-based sports marketing and entertainment management agency Wasserman is set to acquire UK-based CSM Sport & Entertainment.

CSM, which is chaired by Lord Sebastian Coe, has 1,200 employees across 22 offices in 11 countries and has marketed and produced events such as NASCAR’s Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles and Major League Baseball’s London series.

According to an email sent by Wasserman Chairman and CEO Casey Wasserman to his employees, the acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023 to continue building the company’s global business.

“Bringing CSM into Wasserman fulfills a strategic goal to create a talent, brands and properties platform that services clients around the world,” Wasserman wrote in the email on 19 July.

Wasserman’s latest acquisition follows the purchase of Squadra Sports Management and Caric Sports Management. Wasserman also bought Team Sauerland, one of the world’s leading boxing promoters, in 2021 and hockey agency Acme World Sports in 2020.