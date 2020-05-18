Visions Group, a supplier which provides a range of event services, is pivoting to providing site work for drive-in events, and has launched a new product range of sanitising stations.

The company is also offering digital temperature reading equipment, in order to help organisers hold events in the post-Covid era. Visions says the new services are intended to “help companies and venues reopen and return to normal”.

In April, Visions Group was behind the construction of a temporary NHS village in Reading, alongside accommodation supplier Caboose & Co.

Chris Norman, CEO, commented: “The anticipated demand for sanitisers is set to soar across all industries and we have secured stock which is available on a sale or hire basis.

“When exhibitions, conferences and live events return the digital signage sanitiser stations will be a perfect promotional product for companies looking to enhance their marketing message at events. The advertising reach will be huge as visitors will be looking for an antibacterial solution to help to keep clean and protect against Covid-19 during the event.”