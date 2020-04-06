Caboose & Co has worked in collaboration with Visions Group to install a temporary staff village in support of NHS staff at Reading’s Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Visions Group appointed Caboose & Co to supply and install 40 temporary rooms to create a staff village situated opposite the hospital, in the grounds of Reading School.

The temporary site will be operational for a minimum of six weeks, and will provide accommodation for NHS staff directly responding to the increased medical demand during the coronavirus outbreak.

Rooms will be occupied for three-day shifts, whilst local businesses will provide room cleaning services between each stay. The staff village will also feature a pop-up supermarket, providing convenience foods and key provisions.

Visions Group has organized the collaboration of event industry suppliers and local businesses to support key workers who otherwise would have faced a long and tiring journey home after shifts.

The CEO of Visions Group, Chris Norman, said: “Our depot is located less than one mile away from the hospital and Reading School and we are immensely proud to have been awarded this contract supporting local community key workers at this crucial time as they continue to work tirelessly helping people fighting against this virus.”

Caboose & Co Managing Director, Tom Critchley, added: “We’re extremely pleased to be able to help our incredible NHS in a time of need never witnessed before. Despite lockdown challenges, our Caboose team and transportation partners responded and adapted quickly, ensuring that rooms were rapidly deployed and installed to help ease community pressures. We’re proud to play our part in these exceptional times and help provide a convenient, comfy place for staff to rest after a physically and emotionally demanding shift.”

Royal Berkshire Hospital CEO Steve McManus said via a tweet: “The team has done an amazing job with all 40 accommodation units now in place. Staff pop-up supermarket to follow. Huge thanks to the team at Reading School for their ongoing support, and use of their grounds.”

Reading School Headmaster, Ashley Robson, said: “I am so proud that the whole Reading School community has been able to play a part in supporting the incredible work of the Royal Berkshire Hospital during these challenging times. Over the coming weeks, our school grounds will become a second home to the NHS heroes who are selflessly serving the community and ensuring that lives are saved.”

The site complements other accommodation being made available to the NHS staff by local hotels and organisations within the Reading community.