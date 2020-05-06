Despite its struggles, the events industry has donated its expertise and resources to the common cause. Now it needs recognition, says Caboose & Co Managing Director Tom Critchley

The events industry is fighting for its life right now. At Caboose & Co, we are uncertain if we can survive this economic downturn without government support. We may need help to get back

up on our feet once again, safeguard jobs and give us a fighting chance of survival.

Those of us in events are not on the frontline of fighting the virus, but there are many ways we can prove useful to those who are struggling. Our industry is bursting at the seams with grafters, problem solvers, forward thinkers and unlimited creativity, so there is no doubt in my mind that collectively we can be put to good use to make a positive impact.

The events industry often doesn’t get outside recognition for the skills and professionalism that are required to put on a show, so this is our time to remind the public how resourceful and adaptable we are. We’ve seen all kinds of innovative schemes, like Diana Findlay’s ‘People Powered’ initiative, co-ordinating the events industry’s skillsets where they’re needed the most. And we’ve also seen how adaptable companies in events can be, with Secret Cinema’s online film club and Burning Man going virtual.