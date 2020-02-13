Temporary event accommodation provider Caboose & Co has announced that it has secured extended contracts from three of its clients.

These latest partnership extensions come after 2019 saw revenue increase by 19% and eight new events added to the company’s roster, and Caboose & Co was shortlisted in the ‘Best Glamping/Accommodation’ category at the Festival Supplier Awards.

The team welcomes a contract extension of a further four years from Winding Lake Farm during Glastonbury Festival, offering luxury accommodation to festival attendees.

The Royal International Air Tattoo and The Big Feastival have both also renewed for three more years having worked with the company since 2018; organisers have welcomed the additional benefits of reduced travel costs incurred by staff, lower emissions waste and a reduction in disposable camping accommodation enjoyed as a result of temporarily hosting staff directly on-site.

Founder Tom Critchley said: “It has been a whirlwind 12 months at Caboose HQ. Not only have we been nominated for awards recognising the quality of our offering to the events industry, we’ve welcomes 8 new events added to our roster and all existing clients continue to work with the company in a growing capacity. The company secured a commercial loan facility from Arkle Finance ahead of product development and ambitious growth plans to increase its current fleet of 52-bedroom suites.

“This will allow us to respond to increased demand from organisers all-year around, helping to deliver a hassle-free service to clients and a great nights’ sleep to their customers within a high quality product. Now three major names in the events industry have extended their contracts with us following our most successful summer season to date. To say we are excited about the future is an understatement.”

Caboose’s converted luxury shipping containers can be deployed quickly and transported to any event around the globe, suitable for both temporary pop-up and long-term hire requirements. Our Caboose will be at many events throughout 2020 including Cheltenham Festival, Download and the British Grand Prix.