Visions Group, a supplier of technical production, power, signage and infrastructure to events, has acquired Dobson Sound Productions.

Dobson Sound Productions is a London-based sound production company which was founded in 1989. It has worked with artists including Sir Elton John, Katy Perry, Damon Albarn and The Killers, as well as with venues including the Tate Modern, Tate Britain, V&A Museum and National Gallery.

Dobson has also provided sound to events at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, St James’ Palace and other royal venues.

Visions Group was founded in 1999 and has offices in Reading, Manchester and Sydney. It operates in Europe, the Middle/Far East and Australia, supplying to festivals, conferences and exhibitions.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Chris Norman, Visions Group CEO, said: “We have always looked at opportunities to expand our service to our clients and have been keen to have a base in London. We intend to keep Dobson Sound Productions at its historic location in Deer Park Road, Wimbledon where David Lewis, Bill Woods and key members of the team will be on hand to look after customers.

“The acquisition allows the group to significantly expand its stock holding of sound equipment with a specialist audio provider. It also allows expanded services to Dobson clients.”

Paul Dobson, Chairman of Dobson Sound Productions, said: “It is great news that Dobson Sound can continue to look after its clients. Becoming part of the larger family with the services Visions provides creates exciting new opportunities.”