The Combined Services Provider (CSP), a provider of traffic management and car parking services at events, has been acquired by Norland Equity Partners Acquisition Limited (NEP).

Founded in 1994, CSP provides traffic management, security and stewarding, HVM (Hostile Vehicle Mitigation) solutions and car parking services to sports and event venues such as Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, The Wimbledon Championships, The Open Golf and the Epsom Derby.

With NEP’s backing, supported by its investor partners, including Aurica Capital Search Fund, CSP will scale its service coverage further across the UK and Europe starting with the North of England. The company, headquartered in Watford, now has a new office in Liverpool.

NEP managing partner Ola Lawal will join the CSP leadership team bringing 20 years’ experience in guiding businesses and supporting companies to scale. He said, “Our priority is to deliver value enhancing services to CSP customers and focus on new market opportunities in the UK and Europe.”

CSP’s current director of operations Alan Neill will assume the position of interim chief operating officer while the company’s current managing director Tony Nikolic will transition into an advisory role. Founder and former chairman Dave Butler will remain on the board as a non-executive director. Chris Daniels has been appointed the new chairman of the board.

CSP interim COO Alan Neill said, “The new board and NEP’s extensive experience in scale-up is an invaluable asset as we deliver our refreshed long-term vision and focus on further investment in people and technology.”