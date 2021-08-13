Virgin Money has announced a series of acoustic rooftop gigs for its customers at the O2 Arena in London, featuring artists from its Emerging Stars programme.

The programme, launched in summer 2020 and fronted by presenter and DJ Laura Whitmore (pictured), has issued a £10,000 development fund for each of the six artists signed up so far. The fund is used for recording and releasing music, touring and live development, as well as other related costs.

The first three acts to sign up to the programme, DYLAN, Aaron Taylor and Mosa Wild (pictured) will be performing on top of the 20,000 capacity venue from 24-26 August.

The gigs follow the successful socially distanced live shows held at the bespoke Covid-safe temporary 2,500-capacity venue Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle last summer. Acts included The Libertines, Ronan Keating, Van Morrison, Sam Fender, Becky Hill, Chase & Status and Mosa Wild.

The O2 head of attractions Dan Hurst said, “We’re so excited to be bringing live music back to the roof this summer and are proud to be partnering with the Virgin Money Emerging Stars to shine a spotlight on up-and-coming talent in the industry. Our attraction provides a unique outdoor stage for the artists and a really memorable experience for their fans, and we can’t wait to welcome them all to Up at The O2 this summer.”