Superstruct Entertainment’s Victorious Festival on Southsea Common is one of the latest major UK festivals to lay out its plans for 2021 this week.

Organisers confirmed in February that the UK’s biggest metropolitan festival in Portsmouth will go ahead this year following the government’s roadmap announcement.

The three-day event from 27-29 August bank holiday weekend will include a lineup of The Streets, Madness, Royal Blood, Richard Ashcroft and The Kooks.

The festival contributed £9.8m to the local economy in 2018, according to a report compiled by the event’s organisers. The report also stated that 120,126 people attended the festival, which was set up in 2012.

On this year’s lineup, festival director Andy Marsh said, “It feels like we have achieved an exciting combination of headliners, rising artists, and the return of some family favourites too.”

Organisers said if the festival does not go ahead due to Covid-19, tickets will roll over to next year or customers will be offered a refund.

Victorious Festival was followed by Kendal Calling at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District (cap. 25,000), Arts by the Sea in Bournemouth (cap. 100,000) and Isle of Wight Festival (50,000) in announcing plans for 2021 this week.

Other Superstruct owned festival Kendal Calling, taking place from 29 July to August 1, released its lineup today (26 March) that includes Supergrass, Stereophonics, The Streets and Dizzee Rascal.

The rescheduled, reduced capacity Isle of Wight Festival, which usually holds 55,000 people, also revealed its mainly British artist lineup today (26 March) including Duran Duran, Snow Patrol and Liam Gallagher.

The event went on sale earlier this month and festival chief John Giddings recently told Access that they received a “fantastic response” in ticket sales.

Organisers of Arts by the Sea, taking place in various indoor and outdoor spaces across Bournemouth, this week confirmed it will return from 1-3 October.

The arts and culture festival, organised by BCP Council and From The Fields in association with Arts Council England, also held a hybrid event in 2020.

In a busy week, the major UK festivals followed both Parklife and Wireless in announcing lineup and venue details for its 2021 editions.