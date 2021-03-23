Festival Republic has confirmed that its Wireless Festival will go ahead this year.

The event, which usually takes place at London’s Finsbury Park in July with a 49,000-capacity, is being moved to South London’s Crystal Palace Park where it will be staged on 10-12 September.

Tickets went on sale a noon today, 23 March, with the first release round of Saturday tickets selling out within two hours. The line-up is yet to be confirmed.

In a statement Festival Republic said, “Early July was too much of a worry for us in the government’s timing out of lockdown and we really wanted to ensure Wireless could happen this year. Unfortunately we couldn’t make it work in Finsbury in September but we can in the beautiful Crystal Palace Park.”

In an exclusive opinion piece in the latest edition of Access, Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn called on the industry to work together to bring back festivals and help rejuvenate a generation of young people.