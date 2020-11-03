Festival Kendal Calling has raised £12,000 for a selection of charities, through collecting donations and selling Kendal Calling t-shirts and posters.

The festival raised the funds for The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, North West Air Ambulance Charity, Hospice at Home , St John Ambulance and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital. Each charity will receive £2,400.

Kendall Calling is owned by Superstruct Entertainment. It’s 2020 edition, scheduled for the end of July, was cancelled in May.

In a statement, the festival’s organisers said: “Thank you so much for being the best festival family around, and for supporting these incredible charities who are so close to Kendal Calling’s heart!”