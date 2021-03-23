Two live event organisations have launched eco apps aimed at events operators as part of the #BuildBackGreener movement.

Live events charity Ecolibrium has worked with developers Digitwell Solutions to launch its Travel Carbon Calculator app, which enables live events workers to measure carbon emissions from transport.

Users of the free app can also model lower carbon travel, get advice on how to reduce travel carbon footprint and invest in climate solutions through its various programmes.

Travel was identified as the most significant environmental challenge facing the sector by the 2020 Show Must Go On Report published by the Vision: 2025 campaign.

Bluedot and Kendal Calling festivals director Ben Robinson said, “Seeing in real time what emissions my trips create means I can find better options to reduce them. Plus, where it can’t be avoided, I can give something back.”

Another supporter of the app is Tom Smallwood, booking agent for Joss Stone’s Total World Tour, during which she played worldwide and balanced the travel emissions through Ecolibrium’s climate solutions programmes.

Smallwood said, “We cut emissions as much as possible on the tour by reducing weight, people and trying to find direct routing – and using low carbon transport where possible. The app will be an invaluable tool for planning to cut travel impacts for future tours.”

The app can be downloaded from the App Store or from GooglePlay.

Smart Power Plan

Separately, energy consultancy ZAP Concepts has launched its Smart Power Plan App, designed to assist event organisers reduce emissions by up to 80% by providing them with a process that enables them to take control of their power advancing and ensure onsite power generation is matched to demand

The app, part funded through an Innovate UK research grant, calculates, in advance, how much power and energy a production requires and will enable event organisers to employ alternatives to conventional diesel generators, therefore, improving efficiency, minimising diesel consumption and reducing CO2e and tailpipe emissions by up to 80%.

ZAP Concepts technical director Tim Benson said, “As the world moves to introduce carbon reduction targets, the responsibility for an events’ carbon impact lies with the organisers.

“It has been the generator / power supply companies who have traditionally specified how much of their product an event requires.

“This new smart power plan app removes that conflict of interest, as it enables the organiser to easily calculate their power requirement in advance.”