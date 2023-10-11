The full programme has been revealed for the Vision: 2025 Sustainability Events Summit, taking place on 18 October within the Showman’s Show at Newbury Showground.

Vision 2025, supported by The Showman’s Show and Festival Republic, will bring event organisers, suppliers, climate organisations and green leaders together to share innovations, discuss best practice, and launch the new environment chapter of the Purple Guide.

SES 23 speakers and event partners include: Arena Group, Events Industry Forum, GL Events, LS Events, Pearce Hire, T&L Marquees and Sunbelt Rentals.

Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) chair John Rostron will present the ‘Best of the Summer’ panel to round up the afternoon. Rostron said, “We have seen some very encouraging engagement in sustainable practices and positive progress with festival organisers reducing their carbon impact this summer. I’m delighted to be sharing some of those experiences and learnings at SES23 and I’m looking forward to hearing from many of the sectors’ leading innovators to drive future improvements.”

The morning invite-only session sees Vision: 2025 members and Industry Green Leaders meet for an interactive session exploring best practice in data collection and impact reporting with a roundtable working lunch.

The afternoon open to all panel sessions run from 1-5pm, with keynote speaker Cathy Runciman, executive director of charity Earth Percent UK, starting proceedings by sharing her vision for sustainable, planet-positive events.

The full afternoon programme:

13:15- Unpacking Food Sustainability, in association with NCASS.

Chair Vikki Chapman (Live Nation) in conversation with Sam Walker (Biopak), Joseph McDonnell (Klimato), Mark Laurie (NCASS) and Bonnie May (Eat To The Beat).

Chair Vikki Chapman (Live Nation) in conversation with Sam Walker (Biopak), Joseph McDonnell (Klimato), Mark Laurie (NCASS) and Bonnie May (Eat To The Beat). 14:05- Climate justice: Making sustainability accessible at events. Julie’s Bicycle and Attitude is Everything explore how sustainability initiatives at outdoor events can create sustainable events without exacerbating inequality.

14:30- Getting the message Across: In collaboration with Music Declares Emergency: Lewis Jamieson (MDE) chairs the panel with guests, Betsy Reed (The Bulb), Hannah Cox (Betternotstop) and Climate Live’s Francis Fox.

15:15- Launch of the Environmental Chapter of the Purple Guide: Chris Johnson (Vision: 2025) and Steve Heap (AFO / EIF) present the new chapter for The Purple Guide, sharing best practice in environmental sustainability for events in the industry-trusted publication.

15:30- The Green Supplier & Innovation Award in collaboration with The Showman’s Show: three Showman’s Show exhibitors selected as finalists present their innovation to help reduce environmental impacts to judges and the delegates with live voting and award presented by Johnny Lance, event director, The Showman’s Show.

15:55- Powerful Thinking presents: Decarbonising Energy. This panel hosted by Powerful Thinking’s Chair Tim Benson, explores changes in how energy/carbon reduction initiatives and battery solutions are deployed across the live sector, with contributions from Arena Group and Power Logistics.

16:20- Best of the Summer: Green Success Stories. John Rostron (AIF) introduces guests from UK outdoor festivals who have led the way through the 2023 season with campaigns to reduce the environmental impacts of events.

The SES23 free to attend conference is open for registration, with limited capacity.