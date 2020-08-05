Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has launched a new 3D tour for guests to explore its stadium spaces, which can be used to hold events.

The 3D tour, provided by event tech company Headbox, allows visitors to explore the venue remotely, while practising social distancing. The tool enables event organisers to walk through each area and provides tips around how the spaces could be used to host events.

Like many venues up and down the country, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is adapting to the challenges presented by COVID-19 and has implemented a raft of measures to protect the health and safety of its visitors and staff.

Measures include non-invasive temperature checks, one-way systems, increased cleaning and pre-packaged food.

This has resulted in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium receiving ‘We’re Good To Go’ status from Visit Britain – an industry standard recognising businesses across the tourism sector that can demonstrate that they are adhering to the respective Government and public health guidance around COVID-19.

Andy O’Sullivan, Venue Director, said: “We are excited to be planning to welcome guests back to the event spaces at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“As one of the newest and most exciting venues in London, you can only truly understand what is on offer by seeing the spaces for yourself, which we understand is difficult for people in the current circumstances.

“By launching our 3D Virtual Tour with Headbox, we hope that those thinking about holding their event with us get a great feel for what to expect and are just as amazed as they no doubt will be in person when they visit.”