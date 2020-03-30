The 2021 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games have announced new dates, after postponing from 2020 to the following year.

The Olympic Games will now take place from 23 July – 8 August 2021, and the Paralympic Games will take place from 24 August – 5 September.

The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) executive board made the decision at a meeting today, 30 March.

IOC president Thomas Bach said: “I am confident that, working together with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Japanese Government and all our stakeholders, we can master this unprecedented challenge.

“Humankind currently finds itself in a dark tunnel. These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 can be a light at the end of this tunnel.”

International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons added: “When the Paralympic Games do take place in Tokyo next year, they will be an extra-special display of humanity uniting as one, a global celebration of human resilience and a sensational showcase of sport.

“With the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games 512 days away, the priority for all those involved in the Paralympic movement must be to focus on staying safe with their friends and family during this unprecedented and difficult time.”