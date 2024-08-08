Paris has recorded a significant boost in visitor numbers during the first week of the 2024 Olympic Games, with 1.73 million tourists descending on Greater Paris from 26 July to 2 August.

According to figures released by the Paris tourism board, Paris Je T’aime, this figure represents an 18.9% increase compared to the same period in 2023, aligning with the city’s projected expectations.

Of these visitors, 924,000 were international tourists, marking a 13.9% rise from the previous year. The United States topped the list of foreign markets, contributing 14.7% of international visitors, followed by Germany, Brazil, Great Britain and Spain. Meanwhile, domestic tourism saw an even greater surge, with 803,000 French tourists visiting, a 25.1% increase compared to 2023.

The length of stay for visitors during this period also saw an upward trend. The average stay was 3.3 nights, up from 2.6 nights in 2023. International visitors stayed an average of 3.2 nights, while French tourists stayed slightly longer at 3.4 nights.

Looking ahead, the Paris hotel occupancy rate is expected to reach 86% for the second week of the Games. As the city transitions between the Olympic and Paralympic Games, international air arrivals are projected to increase by 8.5% compared to 2023, with notable growth from North America and Europe.

The Olympics have not only attracted tourists but also significantly boosted local engagement. Between 4.2 and 4.8 million residents of Île-de-France were present in the metropolitan area during the first week of the Games, a figure consistent with normal yearly patterns. Notably, areas around Olympic venues, particularly the 19th arrondissement where Club France is located, saw a 36% increase in visitors compared to 2023.

Day-trippers also contributed to the influx, with 1.63 million day visitors recorded – a 3.8% increase from 2023. Regions such as Rhône, Gironde, Loire-Atlantique, and Haute-Garonne saw the most significant upticks in day-trippers, with Haute-Garonne leading at a 60.9% rise.