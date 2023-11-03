Music festival, conference and marketplace MID3M+, which returns to Cannes, France from 24-27 January, will discuss topics including the influence of AI in music, the sustainability of touring and how festivals are pioneering carbon-neutral events.

Following MIDEM’s closure in 2021, the relaunched version MIDƐM+ returned this January. The next edition, carrying the theme of ‘Distortion’, will discuss the industry’s future business trends, featuring a range of immersive events, conferences and live concerts at Cannes City Hall.

MID3M+ organisers have already announced speakers Jean Bourcereau (managing partner at Ventech Srishti), Srishti Das (Hivewire), Bruce Hamilton (general partner at Everybody Ventures), Anne McKinnon (CEO & co-founder at Ristband), Sebastien Borget (CEO at The Sandbox) and Per Sundin (Pophouse Entertainment).

In the lead-up to MIDƐM+, any startup founded in or after 2020, with less than 1 million euros in previous equity funding, was invited to enter MIDƐM+ Start-Up Battles, a competition that attracts innovations in Web3, culture, experience, AI and impact. It has seen 50 finalists selected who will receive one start-up registration pass, visibility and pitching time during MIDƐM+ 24.

MID3M+ is organised by the city of Cannes and the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, with support from companies Hopscotch, Panda Events and Pianity.

The Mayor of Cannes, David Lisnard said, “Cannes City Hall is relaunching Midem to support the music industry and strengthen the city’s economic dynamism and its leading position in the creative and cultural industries. The global event, under its new name MIDƐM+, must represent all music professionals but also promote the latest technological and artistic developments. It will be designed by and for the links of the music industry, with a large part made to the artists and their public.”