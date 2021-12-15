MIDEM’s 55 year-run in Cannes, France, has been ended.

The event’s organiser RX France said it will no longer stage the international music industry conference and showcase event that has been held in Cannes annually since 1967.

MIDEM last took place as a physical edition in 2019, with digital versions delivered in 2020 and 2021. A physical return to Cannes was scheduled for 7-10 June 2022 but RX France said today, 15 December, that due to the lasting pandemic and following a review of its activity, it had decided to no longer organise Midem events.

RX France said the city of Cannes is in advanced discussions to take over the Midem brand.