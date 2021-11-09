Long-established music industry conference Midem has announced the line-up for its Midem Digital Edition on 16-19 November.

The free-to-access conference will involve a broad range of international industry executives from companies including YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify and Warner Music Group as well as input from acts including Deadmau5 and Steve Aoki.

Of particular interest to the live music industry will be a session hosted by the International Artist Organisation on the challenges and solutions of European touring and the GECAT (Geographical European Cultural Area Touring) pass. It will include input from pan-European trade group for the independent music community IMPALA, Live Nation and heavy metal band Enslaved.

Midem director Alexander Deniot said, “We can’t wait to host our 16,000 participants from 152 countries. Artists are the beating heart of the industry and right at the core of Midem; we’ll be celebrating the most exciting global emerging talent with the Midem Talent Exporter and looking forward to the music created during the digital Songwriting Camp. We’re always blown away by the disruptors impressing the Midemlab jury with their brilliant music tech startups.”