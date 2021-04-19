Tickets for UK arena shows before 21 June remain on sale despite reports highlighting the fact that they will not be able to take place under Government guidelines.

Between 17 May and 21 June only indoor shows for 1,000 people, or 50% of a venue’s capacity – whichever is lower, are allowed but this has not stopped Live Nation/Ticketmaster continuing to sell tickets for shows by acts including Alicia Keys and Haim in early June at venues including The O2 arena (cap. 20,000), Birmingham’s Utilita Arena (11,000), Motorpoint Arena (10,000) in Nottingham and Manchester’s AO Arena (21,000).

Keys’s spokeswoman confirmed the tour will not happen this June, while Live Nation said announcements about shows scheduled for before 21 June were “imminent”, according to the BBC.

Julian Knight MP, who chaired the DCMS Committee’s The Future of UK Music Festivals inquiry, said he was concerned tickets continue to be sold for events that will not take place: “People who’ve already bought tickets should be able to get a refund, there is no reason for concerts organisers to hang on their cash. The ‘not before’ roadmap date of 21 June has given the industry the clarity it was waiting for – now is the time for the industry to do the responsible thing.”