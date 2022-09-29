Brighton’s multi-venue music showcase festival and conference The Great Escape (TGE) has announced details of its 2023 conference and the line-up for its First Fifty live launch in East London this November.

Taking place across eight East London venues, the First Fifty live launch is partnering with LICKS Magazine, DIY, Ticketmaster New Music, Notion, BBC Introducing, Dork, and Upset to present performances from up-and-coming artists on 15 November. It will include performances from acts such as Áine Deane, Girls of the Internet, Grove, Jessica Winter and The Dinner Party.

TGE has also revealed the core strands for its music industry-led conference which will run from 10-13 May at the Jury’s Inn Brighton Waterfront hotel. Partnering with CMU, the conference will focus on a different aspect of the music industry each day, with 10 May looking at Music + Education, 11 May focusing on Music + Deals and 12 May giving an overview of Music + The Creator Economy.

Alongside the conference, TGE 2023 will host more than 450 up-and-coming artists across 35 venues.

Italy has been announced as The Great Escape’s Lead Country Partner for 2023. The festival will host two special Italian showcases across the three days of music, presenting upcoming artists from the country as well as a networking reception, all coordinated by the music export office Italia Music Export.

Italia Music Export project manager Nur Al Habash said, “We’ve been working on exporting Italian music since 2018 and have already achieved great exposure for our artists. We’ve been experiencing a renewed interest in our music scene, perhaps this has something to do with Måneskin becoming world famous.

“We hope TGE23 will be a great occasion for British music professionals to discover some up-and-coming artists from Italy.”