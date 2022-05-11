Brighton’s multi-venue music showcase festival and conference The Great Escape (TGE), which commences today, is to feature a new BBC 1Xtra stage.

The Live Nation-owned event, which will run until 14 May, will see performances from more than 500 artists across more than 35 venues, and involves a multi-day industry conference.

The BBC 1Xtra stage will showcase new hip-hop and R&B artists on the final day, including So Solid Crew and Top Boy star Asher D, Amaria BB, Debbie and Queen Millz. The addition builds on the broadcaster’s partnership with the festival, particularly through BBC Introducing.

The TGE conference, consisting of three strands; Music + Education, Music + Data and Music + Video, will feature keynotes and panel debates. The sessions include music publicist Barbara Charone, the legal team that advised Ed Sheeran in the recent court battle over his hit Shape of You, as well as the founder of the recent #BrokenRecord campaign Tom Gray and former shadow culture minister & DCMS Select Committee member Kevin Brennan.

Live shows include a TikTok Spotlight show that will host local rapper Arrdee as well as Dréya Mac, Piri & Tommy and Cassyette, and The Face’s Spotlight show featuring Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems, South London lyricist ENNY and LA trio Gabriels, while Girls I Rate will be showcasing women in music with performances from young female artists.