Brighton-based multi-venue showcase festival and conference The Great Escape (TGE) has launched The Steve Strange Award, in honour of the late live agent and co-founder of X-Ray Touring Steve Strange, who died aged 53 in September.

The Award, which will happen annually, will recognise a music act that is breaking through creative boundaries in the music industry. Strange’s artist roster included the likes of Eminem, Coldplay, Queens of the Stone Age, Phoebe Bridgers and more.

The first recipient of the new award, and a cash prize of £5,000, will be announced at the 11-14 May event.

TGE has also announced the first 20 speakers for the 2022 TGE Conference at the Jury’s Inn Brighton. Speakers include Blackstar Agency founder & director Olivia Hobbs, Lickd CEO Paul Sampson and BT Sport head of music Pete Kelly.

Mama Group CEO Rory Bett said: “Steve Strange has a long history with The Great Escape and championed hundreds of artists over the years. It is a great honour for us to launch this award for creativity in his name, so that he can continue to influence the industry he loved”.

X-Ray Touring agent Josh Javor added, “We are delighted his name will live on through this award and inspire many artists into lifelong careers in the industry Steve loved so much”.