Acts including Coldplay, The Charlatans, Ash, Garbage and Snow Patrol have joined live music industry figures including Glastonbury Festival’s Emily Eavis in paying tribute to live agent and X-ray Touring co-founder Steve Strange who has died, aged 53, following a short illness.

Strange launched X-Ray touring in 2005 in collaboration with fellow agents Ian Huffam, Jeff Craft, Scott Thomas and Martin Horne. Among the many acts he worked with were Eminem, Coldplay, Snow Patrol, Queens of the Stone Age and The Charlatans.

Over the years he worked at agencies and promoters including Helter Skelter and Isle of Wight Festival operator John Giddings’ Solo Agency.

In a statement X-ray said, “We have lost a legendary figure in our personal and professional lives that we will all deeply miss.

“Steve was a unique individual within our industry, his overwhelming love of music lead to a 30 year plus career guiding the touring of an eclectic mix of artists from all genres of music that he adored. A universally known, hugely respected and loved character – if you hadn’t already seen him at a gig or festival, you’d most certainly hear his infectious and infamous laugh.

“Steve had the best ears in the agency business, signing and developing the careers of countless world class Artists from small club venues to vast international multi-stadium tours.

“He will always be remembered with love by his friends and colleagues at X-ray and the world over.”

Glastonbury Festival (cap. 147,000) co-organiser Emily Eavis said, “So sad to hear the news about music agent and industry legend Steve Strange passing. He was always so kind to us here at Glastonbury and a lovely man to deal with. We will miss you sir and your infectious laugh.”

United Talent Agency head of worldwide touring Neil Warnock commented, “I can’t believe we have lost Steve Strange. He was an absolute icon in the world of music. He was a fan of all music genres who was at the top of his game. I’ve lost a true friend and the industry has lost a larger-than-life character.”

The Charlatans singer Tim Burgess said, “Our agent, our friend and one of life’s most gloriously upbeat people. You will be missed, celebrated and remembered so fondly.”