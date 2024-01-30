Coldplay, Warner Music Group (WMG), Live Nation Entertainment (LNE) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have joined forces to study the environmental impact of concerts and provide open-source solutions to the live music industry.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Environmental Solutions Initiative (MIT ESI) is to conduct a study of the live music industry’s carbon footprint, co-funded and supported by WMG, LNE and Coldplay. The report will suggest practical solutions to reduce the environmental impact of live music events at every level, from pubs and clubs to stadiums.

The partnership will kick off with an initial research phase, resulting in an Assessment Report of Live Music and Climate Change, focused on the UK and US markets, which is anticipated to be completed in July 2024.

MIT said the report aims to:

Develop a comprehensive assessment of the relationship between live music and climate change.

Identify key areas where the industry and concertgoers can make tangible improvements to reduce emissions and drive planet-positive outcomes.

Provide a detailed analysis of the latest developments in green technology and sustainable practices.

MIT ESI, a climate and environmental academic research and solutions group, said it will use its expertise and resources to “recommend scientifically-informed actions and policies that can be implemented and replicated across the entire live music industry to reduce its environmental footprint and establish a sustainable future for live events”.

Live Nation director of global sustainability Lucy August-Perna said, “We’re proud to share best practices and solutions developed by Green Nation in this report. Helping accelerate sustainable practices benefits everyone who enjoys live music, while ensuring a strong future for the industry. We look forward to sharing the report with industry partners and fans alike.”

Coldplay, who launched their current Music Of The Spheres world tour with a pledge to cut emissions by 50%, said all physical records for their upcoming 2024 album will be manufactured from recycled plastic bottles.

MIT Prof. John E. Fernandez, director of the ESI, said he was delighted to be working with the partners to co-create recommendations for a sustainable future in music: “As well as jointly funding the research, I applaud the spirit of openness and collaboration that will allow us to identify specific challenges in areas such as live event production, freight and audience travel, and recommend solutions that can be implemented across the entire industry to address climate change.”