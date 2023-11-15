MAMA Festivals said it will revamp The Great Escape (TGE) live music industry conference next year with the introduction of new collaborators from across the industry.

TGE has announced The Council of Music Makers, Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), BBC Introducing LIVE and Youth Music as next year’s conference partners. AudioActive will be the charity partner and BIMM will return as education partner.

Spain has been announced as next year’s country partner. Led by The Spanish Wave, it will present a full programme with two showcases, panels on the Spanish music industry and industry receptions.

The week will begin on 15 May with the typical welcome party on Brighton Beach, hosted by the record labels association BPI. Thursday 16 May will focus on the people behind the music, in collaboration with The Council of Music Makers.

On the next day, The NTIA will highlight the importance of the UK’s fifth biggest industry, bringing the concerns of venues, live entertainment and the night time economy to the fore.

The final day will see both BBC Introducing LIVE and Youth Music present a day focused on professional development for the next generation of emerging artists and music business entrepreneurs.

TGE’s first Spanish partners include: The Spanish Wave, AIE, Fundaćion SGAE, Instituto Cervantes, Live Nation Spain, Ticketmaster Spain and Mondo Sonoro.

MAMA Festivals CEO Rory Bett said, “We’re very excited to have these amazing organisations on board as collaborators for our conference. They’re all tapped in to key areas of the music ecosystem for anyone forging a career in the modern industry, from bedroom artists to experienced professionals and entrepreneurs. Together, we’ll be curating a cutting edge line-up. Watch this space.”