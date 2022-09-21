The Music Venue Trust (MVT) has announced Ticketmaster as the headline sponsor for its Venues Day annual networking event, which takes place on 18 October at Hackney Church, London.

MVT, which represents almost 1,000 UK grassroots music venues, has hosted the annual one-day gathering for the sector since 2014, designed specifically for the people who run the venues and the promoters, agents, artists, government departments, funding bodies and services who engage with them.

Venues Day 2022 is designed to help delegates maximise networking opportunities and explore new connections and relationships as they seek the best way forward in these challenging times for the sector.

Long-time supporter and patron of MVT Frank Turner has also been announced as a keynote speaker and will give the welcoming address at Venue Day, with BBC Radio 6 Music presenter Steve Lamacq confirmed to host the event’s morning panel, interviewing venue representatives from across the UK about their programmes and experiences

MVT chief operation officer and Venues Day producer Beverley Whitrick said, “Ticketmaster’s support has been key in MVT’s ability to deliver Venues Day over the last few years. We are grateful to them for committing to continue this partnership and enabling us to design the national networking event the sector needs to face the challenges of 2022 and beyond.”

Ticketmaster UK MD Andrew Parsons said, “With the ever-changing landscape of the UK, it’s more important than ever to show our support for grassroots venues by continuing our well-established partnership with Music Venue Trust and their pivotal annual Venues Day. Last year, we introduced an initiative with MVT that allows for a significant rebate on all booking fees which we look forward to continuing to get more revenue back in the hands of these beloved venues who need it the most.”