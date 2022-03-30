More than £12 million was raised for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal at last night’s Concert for Ukraine at the NEC Group’s Resorts World Arena in Birmingham.

The show, organised by Guy Freeman, MD of the production company Livewire Pictures, and broadcast by ITV and STV, saw performances by acts including Ed Sheeran, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Camila Cabello, Manic Street Preachers, Snow Patrol and Emeli Sandé alongside Ukrainian artists such as 2016 Eurovision Song Contest winner Jalama.

Along with millions of pounds donated by the public, ITV and STV donated an estimated £3m of advertising revenue, while a further £250,000 was generated by ticket sales. Tickets were priced £52, for which the Government waived VAT.

Donations for the DEC appeal have reached more than £200m, which is being used to provide shelter, sanitation and medical care to millions of displaced Ukrainians.

Forthcoming fundraising events for the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal include a concert by the London Philharmonic Orchestra at Glyndebourne on 3 April.