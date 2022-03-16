An artist development scheme has been launched in Bristol by Big Team, the charity run by Love Saves The Day (cap. 30,000) promoter Team Love.

Co-produced with Bristol Beacon, Next Level will offer applicants aged 18-25 a week-long studio experience and a potential live performance at Love Saves The Day 2022.

Successful applicants will take part in a week of workshops at Pirate Studios with professional producers and vocalists. During the studio sessions artists will have the chance to present demos, write new material, collaborate through co-writing and rehearse.

Artists in the process will get the chance to showcase in front of a live audience and industry panel at the Bristol Beacon (cap. 1,200), alongside a secret headliner and special guest.

Team Love said Big Team’s goal is to try to create opportunities for young people in the city who have traditionally been excluded from the festival industry due to social or economic barriers.

It says this will start with its own company and events, with a long-term aim to make its events more inclusive spaces by “diversifying groups who create, contribute to and attend them”.