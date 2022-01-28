Promoter Team Love is to mark the ten-year anniversary of Bristol festival Love Saves the Day by increasing the capacity from 25,000 to 30,000 at its new location of Ashton Court.

The promoter will increase the stages from eight to ten for this year’s edition, which takes place on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend (2-3 June).

Last year the event moved to Clifton Downs with a 2,000-capacity increase, having previously been held at Eastville Park.

Team Love described this year’s event as “something for everyone” with a lineup including headliners Chase & Status and Bicep, as well as a focus on local Bristol talent.

Team Love director Penny Warner said, “This is a new chapter in the Love Saves story, and Ashton Court is an incredibly exciting move for us.

“It’s allowing us to really expand the event in so many ways; more stages, bigger capacities and some of the most epic line-ups we’ve ever had..and we get the bonus of an extra-long bank holiday weekend.”