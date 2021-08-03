Bristol’s Love Saves The Day (LSTD) is moving to Clifton Downs from 4-5 September with an increased capacity of 25,000 people per day.

Promoted by Team Love, and usually held at Eastville Park with 23,000 people, this year’s sold-out event will feature four stages on which a lineup of primarily UK-based acts will perform. They include Mahalia, Little Simz, Slowthai, Ghetts and Pa Salieu.

LSTD co-founder Dave Harvey said, “It feels pretty surreal to be gearing up to finally get back in a field after the crippling uncertainty of the last 18 months.

“We are beyond excited to get back to what we love doing best with a really exciting lineup, focussed on the wealth of amazing UK talent with a heavy Bristol focus this year, which is something we only want to develop further. The line-up really shows the wealth of talent the country’s got to offer right now.”