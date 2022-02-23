Bristol-based Team Love, the promoter behind the recently expanded Love Saves The Day, has teamed up with AEG Presents for the launch of the 60,000-capacity Forwards festival.

The event will take place at Bristol’s Clifton Downs on 3-4 September, featuring headliners Jamie XX and The Chemical Brothers.

The promoters have presented the event as “more than just a music festival”, with a focus on activism and debate to “challenge what metropolitan festivals can be today and how they can do good, from the inside out”.

It will include a programme focused on today’s current affairs and cultural issues, featuring “experts, disruptors, artists, writers and thinkers from across the social and political spectrum”.

The festival is partnering with Team Love’s Big Team CIC to offer opportunities for young people in Bristol “who have historically been excluded from and are under-represented in the festival and events industry”.

Other music acts confirmed for Forwards so far include Little Simz, Khruangbin, Fred again, Floating Points, Róisín Murphy, Caribou, Sleaford Mods, Kae Tempest and Self Esteem.