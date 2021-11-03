Following Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) recent headline sponsorship deal for the London Marathon, the IT services, consulting and business solutions organisation has built on its partnership with Jaguar Land Rover to enter Formula E Racing.

Ahead of the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, TCS will become the title sponsor for the British Formula E Team, which has been rebranded Jaguar TCS Racing with immediate effect.

TCS said the multi-year partnership will involve research and innovation towards advanced concepts, electric vehicle (EV) technologies and sustainable mobility.

The partnership adds to TCS’s global portfolio of sports sponsorships which include running events such as the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Amsterdam Marathon.

TCS CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan said, “As the world races towards electrification, this collaboration will pave the way for the adoption of advanced technologies, utilisation of cleaner energy, and the evolution of novel business models. Our efforts will go beyond business to make a lasting impact on people, communities, and the planet.”

Jaguar Land Rover CEO and JLR Motorsport chairman Thierry Bolloré said, “Technology, innovation, agility, unity, and teamwork are all important learnings which we can implement across the company and wider group. I recognise these benefits and want to make sure that our future motorsport activity structure is set up for maximum success.”