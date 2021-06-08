The London Marathon has entered into a six-year naming rights deal with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which will run from 2022 onwards.

The IT services, consulting and business solutions organisation will take over the title partnership from Virgin Money after the 2021 race on 3 October. It will be the the seventh title partner in the event’s 40-year history.

TCS has been the technology partner of the London Marathon since 2016 and developed the 2019 official event app. In 2020, TCS updated the app to support participants in the virtual London Marathon during the pandemic.

TCS said it would continue to support the London Marathon in its digital growth and work with organisers to make the event more accessible and inclusive.

London Marathon Events director Hugh Brasher said, “We look forward to working with TCS to evolve and grow our digital reach, inspire millions more to become active and develop opportunities to raise even more funds for charities. TCS has been an integral part of the London Marathon for the past five years, delivering the latest technology to enhance the marathon experience for participants and spectators. This new title partnership marks the dawning of a new era in what we can achieve together.”

TCS country head UK & Ireland Amit Kapur said, “The London Marathon was founded on the core belief that the family of mankind can be united. TCS is building innovative and impactful technology solutions to help realise this belief, and inspire people to believe in themselves. We are pleased to take on the role of title partner and lead the way in driving the future success of physical and virtual London Marathons.”

