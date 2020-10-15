A/V suppliers White Light provided lighting and production to the BBC Proms, which took place without an audience in the Royal Albert Hall.

The Proms turned 125 years old this year, but the anniversary was marked with a crowd-less performance that was broadcast via TV and radio. Live performances were blended with archive footage of previous Proms.

White Light partnered with suppliers Emergency Lighting Products (ELP) and SFL Group, the Hall’s preferred AV supplier, for the event.

The creative and technical teams, led by production manager Steve Nolan, began collaborating virtually during lockdown to find a solution. A range of options were explored before settling on the final format for the event.

Ollie Jeffery, head of production and technical at the Royal Albert Hall, commented: “This historic BBC Proms was our largest event since the front doors closed at the start of lockdown in March. The amazing team of suppliers, including WL, ELP and SFL, all worked so hard to keep everyone safe and ensure the building was Covid-secure. With our livelihood currently at risk, it was a joy to feel the buzz around the building and see such determination to show the world that music is still alive.”

Darren Fletcher, sales director at ELP says: “Without a live audience in the Royal Albert Hall, we had to think more creatively about the aesthetics that could be achieved through lighting to enhance the camera shots. We worked closely with lighting director David Bishop and gaffer Mark Gardiner, who suggested using LED Pars to light from the audience side, which worked well and highlighted the venue’s stunning architecture.”