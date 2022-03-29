The Spanish Government said it will provide 18-year-olds with €400 (£335) vouchers to spend on entertainment and the arts.

In an effort to help the live events and wider entertainment and cultural sector to recover from the impact of the pandemic, Spanish teenagers will be able to take advantage of the country’s Youth Cultural Bonus scheme.

Of the €400, €200 (£170) can be spent on festivals or other live events, €100 (£85) on physical products such as books and vinyl, and €100 on digital products and services

The free to obtain vouchers will be available to anyone who turns 18 this year, and according to Spain’s National Institute of Statistics that means nearly 500,000 young people throughout the country stand to benefit from the scheme.

In a statement the Spanish Government said, “The Youth Cultural Voucher project seeks to facilitate universal and diversified access to culture for young people, generate new habits of cultural consumption and strengthen existing ones, create new audiences, stimulate demand and reduce the negative impact caused by the pandemic on various cultural sectors in our country.”