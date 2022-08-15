A 22-year-old man has died after 50mph winds led to a partial stage collapse at the 50,000-capacity Medusa Festival in Cullera, Spain.

The EDM festival was due to run from 10-15 August, with performances by acts including David Guetta and Afrojack, but was halted at around 4am on Saturday, 13 August, when part of the main stage collapsed, killing one audience member and injuring around 40.

The stage collapsed into the crowd toward the end of a set by DJ Miguel Serna, who later said on social media, “It was a few moments of horror; I am still in shock.”

Festival promoters the Frenetic Group said they took the immediate decision to vacate the area to “guarantee the safety of attendees, workers and artists”.

In a statement, the event organisers said they were “completely devastated and dismayed” by what happened: “It’s a very painful moment, difficult and heartbreaking. A terribly sad and disheartening moment for relatives, friends. A moment no one should ever know.

“The safety of our attendees has always been an absolute priority for us. The adverse and unexpected weather conditions that were predicted continue to happen throughout the day force us morally and responsibly to end our 2022 edition. It’s a day of mourning and of respect to those affected.”

The festival was launched by the Frenetic Group in 2014 with a team including Javier Crecente. It takes place in the Spanish coastal town of Cullera near Valencia.