Live entertainment touring design specialist Stufish Entertainment Architects will be the stage designers for Global Citizen Live 2021 – a 24-hour live-streamed concert filmed across six continents in aid of global recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company, which has created set designs for major touring artists including Beyoncé, U2, Madonna, Rolling Stones and Elton John, will work with the international advocacy organisation Global Citizen on events in New York, Paris and Lagos.

Artists confirmed for Global Citizen Live on 25 September include Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, BTS and Metallica. It will be aired on platforms including ABC, BBC, Fx, iHeartRadio, YouTube and Twitter.

The livestream is part of an ongoing campaign by Global Citizen to drive environmental issues and tackle poverty. The organisation is urging governments, corporations and philanthropists to take further action on issues affecting poverty-stricken areas the most such as climate change, vaccine equity, and famine.

Stufish partner Ric Lipson said, “At Stufish we believe urgent action is required to help protect our planet and to help those suffering from poverty, which is why it was important to us to take part in this incredible event and celebrate the amazing work of Global Citizen.”