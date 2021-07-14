Global Citizen Live, a new 24-hour livestreamed concert set up to aid global recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, will take place on 25 September across seven continents.

International education and advocacy organisation Global Citizen has partnered with the BBC to air performances by the likes of Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and BTS, with YouTube, Hulu among the other streaming platforms and broadcast partners.

The campaign, which is supported by more than 30 governments and world leaders, will involve performances taking place in cities such as Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, New York, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles and Sydney.

Global Citizen Live is part of Global Citizen’s year-long campaign Recovery Plan for the World, which is calling on governments, philanthropists, and the private sector for financial commitments to kickstart a global recovery. This includes campaigning for famine relief and donation of Covid vaccines.

The event follows Global Citizen’s livestreamed concert in 2020, One World: Together at Home, which raised $127m (£92m) for coronavirus charities and featured performances by acts including Lady Gaga and the Rolling Stones. It also hosted Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World in May at the 70,000-capacity SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, featuring Foo Fighters and Jennifer Lopez.

Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said, “Covid-19 has drastically reversed the progress toward achieving the United Nations’ global goals, pushing upwards of 160 million people back into extreme poverty.

“We must rectify the damage done and hold world leaders and businesses accountable for ensuring that the entire world recovers from this pandemic together.”