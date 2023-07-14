Independent Spanish promoter Last Tour has announced the programme for the 11th edition of music industry conference and artist showcase event BIME Bilbao.

Taking place from 25-28 October at the Euskalduna Palace, sustainability and artificial intelligence will be the main topics that will be discussed in the BIME PRO conferences.

The conference will include representatives from organisations such as Keychange, Full Fat Communications, The Orchard, Sony Music, William Morris Endeavor (WME) and Sound Earth Legacy. Along with the conference, BIME LIVE will take place across local venues and open-air stages, culminating in a grand finale on Saturday night.

Industry names at the conference include Sound Earth Legacy director Andrea Lamount (ES), Spanish R&B artist Bikôkô (ES); GESAC general counsel Burak Özgen (BE); Grown Kid founder and Keychance representative Cecilia Pietrzko (FR); SGAE general director Cristina Perpiñá-Robert Navarro (ES), Impact Artist Management president Ed Gerrard (US); Full Fat CEO and co-founder Ella McWilliam (UK); and Rodrigo Duarte (CO), artistic programmer for the Rock al Parque Festival.

The BIME FEST congress will feature panels and workshops addressing topics such as reducing carbon footprints, promoting sustainable business practices, efficient resource management and accessibility. The conference also focuses on achieving inclusivity through the BIME Music Equality Forum, with discussions on generational change, Afro-ancestry, and motherhood in the music industry. Music synchronisation and collaborations with brands will also be themes.

BIME week in Bilbao will feature three awards ceremonies. The Fest Awards will celebrate its 10th anniversary. The BIME Equity Awards, initiated by Amazon Music, will honour female and LGTBIQ+ talent, acknowledging their careers, future potential, and social contributions. Finally, the Music Moves Europe Awards, introduced for the first time at BIME, will highlight emerging European artists.

This year, BIME has partnered with Acción Cultural Española (AC/E) to organize ‘Programando Europa’, an international meeting of music programmers from Europe and Ibero-America.