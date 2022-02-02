Festicket’s end-to-end ticketing and event management platform Event Genius has continued its Iberian expansion with a handful of multi-year live event partnerships in the region.

Event Genius will act as exclusive ticketing provider for the events and will also offer services in travel, access control, and marketing. The partnerships will see the platform provide the festivals with its egTicketing, egCheckout, egTravel, and egMarketing services.

In Portugal, organisers of the multi-venue Sónar Lisboa – the latest addition to the Sónar festival brand – has partnered with Event Genius for its debut edition, which will welcome 25,000 fans per day from 8-10 April. In the north of Portugal, Event Genius will also work on the 15th edition of electronic music festival Neopop in August.

In Spain, the organisers of Cruïlla festival in Barcelona have also signed a three-year deal with Event Genius that will cover the 25,000-capacity festival in the Catalan capital as well as its Cruïlla Primavera, Cruïlla Tador, Cruïlla XXS and Cruïlla Comedy events.