Ibiza venue, Circoloco’s DC-10 (cap. 4,000) has chosen ticketing and discovery platform DICE as its exclusive ticketing partner.

The multi-year deal, which will see the platform digitally ticket all events at Circoloco’s club space DC-10, is DICE’s first major signing in Ibiza, and marks the platform’s continued expansion in the region.

Since launching in Spain in 2019, DICE has worked with clients including Primavera Sound Festival (50,000) and Sónar Festival (15,000).

DC-10 launched in 1999 and was originally a farmhouse situated at the end of a runway at Ibiza Airport. Since launching as DC-10’s Monday session, Circoloco has become a global music brand.

Circoloco founder and DC-10 partner Antonio Carbonaro said, “I was very impressed by the technology of DICE. The app offers a simple, seamless and safe ticket buying experience for fans. A huge draw for us was DICE’s anti-scalping model which means tickets do not end up on the secondary ticketing market and allows us to protect fans from increased prices.”

DICE president Russ Tannen said, “It’s rare to be able to say that you’re working with a partner that has made such a huge impact on club culture. Circoloco’s DC-10 is one of those special clubs. By choosing DICE, Circoloco’s DC-10 is putting their fans first – with a platform that offers the best ticket buying experience, and will transform how people discover and attend events in Ibiza.”