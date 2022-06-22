After a three-year absence, Elrow Town London is to return to the capital in August to host 25,000 people at a new location of Parsloes Park.

Taking place from 20-21 August, the promoter described the upcoming event as a “one-off special” with seven stages – an increase of four from its 2019 edition at fellow East London venue Trent Country Park.

The Spanish promoter Elrow, founded by Barcelona-based Juan Arnau, also hosts Elrow Town in Holland and Madrid, as well as various smaller events in locations such as Ibiza, New York and Budapest.

This year’s London event will include two big top tents and three outdoor stages, with a main stage production featuring confetti cannons and fireworks. The event will involve house, disco and techno artists such as Eats Everything, Joseph Capriati, Danny Howard, Claptone, Skream.

Arnau said, “After more than two years, we are finally about to produce the best, biggest and craziest show we have ever done in UK. Elrow Town London 2022 is going to be the most epic show Elrow has ever produced in London. This is our year. Looking forward to making magic all together again.”