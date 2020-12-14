The promoter of 50,000-capacity Spanish festival Primavera Sound Barcelona has staged a free test concert for 500 people, without social distancing, in Barcelona with the aim of establishing whether pre-event testing can enable the safe return of full-capacity events.

The clinical study was carried out on Saturday, 12 December, at the Sala Apolo theatre (cap. 500) in partnership with the Foundation for the Fight against AIDS and Infectious Diseases and the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital.

The show saw 1,000 people undertake a rapid antigen Covid-19 test prior to the event, with 500 people who tested negative being granted access to the show. Once inside the venue, participants had to wear a protective mask at all times, which could only be removed to consume drinks in designated areas.

Organisers said that attendees will be subject to another rapid antigen test eight days after the event: “This study is part of a framework of collaboration between Primavera Sound and the Foundation for the Fight against AIDS and Infectious Diseases with the aim of testing different formulas that can guarantee the creation of a safe environment for the realisation of events related to leisure in closed spaces in times of Covid-19.”

A Primavera spokesperson told Access the promoter would not disclose any further information about the test event until the hospital declares the results, which are expected in January.

The next Primavera Sound Barcelona (cap, 50,000) is due to take place on 2-6 June 2021.